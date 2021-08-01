Virtu Financial LLC Sells 871 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

