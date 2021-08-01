ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Holdings Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.