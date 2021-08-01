Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

