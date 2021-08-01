Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Journey Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Journey Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

