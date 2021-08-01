Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 286,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth $29,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.58 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.