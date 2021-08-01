Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,615 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 112,048 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

