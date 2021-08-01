Virtu Financial LLC Sells 13,673 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

