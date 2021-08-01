Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,013 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

