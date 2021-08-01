Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $104.50 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

