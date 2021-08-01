Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 507,326 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,326 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,241,000 after buying an additional 169,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

