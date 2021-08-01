Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.34 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

