Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:POST opened at $102.34 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81.
POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
