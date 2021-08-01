Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Alphatec worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,474.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

