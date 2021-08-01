Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

