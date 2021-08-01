Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

