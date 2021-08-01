Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.