Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

