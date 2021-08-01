Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,365,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

