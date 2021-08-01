Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

