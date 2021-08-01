$0.57 EPS Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.68. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

