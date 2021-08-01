Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

