Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 15,394 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.