Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

NASDAQ KSICU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.