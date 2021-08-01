Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

AFAQU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

