Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $519,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.31.

SAIA opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

