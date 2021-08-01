Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 15,563 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

