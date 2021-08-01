Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,465 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

