Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $3.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 661%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

