Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

