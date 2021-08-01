Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.