CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.
GIB stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.