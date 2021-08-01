CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

GIB stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

