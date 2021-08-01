Canaccord Genuity Boosts Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $30.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORMP. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

