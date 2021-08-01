First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FPL opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

