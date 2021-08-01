Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $164.38 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $120.69 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

