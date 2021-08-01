Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 214,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

