Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.45 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

