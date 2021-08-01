Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

