Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

