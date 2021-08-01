D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.46% of Ardelyx worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

