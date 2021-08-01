Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

