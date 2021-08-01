Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $7.65

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $6.75 to $7.65 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

