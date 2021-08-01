Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

MLSPF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.

Shares of Melrose Industries are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

