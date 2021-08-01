AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

AdvanSix stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

