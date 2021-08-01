George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Posts Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $104.13.

Get George Weston alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.