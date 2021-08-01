Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $24.57 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
