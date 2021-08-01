Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $187,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.