Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landec by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

