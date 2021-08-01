Equitrans Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

ETRN stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

