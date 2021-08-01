Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on September 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

