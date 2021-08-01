TELUS Co. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 1st

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

TSE:T opened at C$27.71 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.47.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

