TELUS Co. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 1st

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
TSE:T opened at C$27.71 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
