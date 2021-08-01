ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

